TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Etsy worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

Etsy Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Etsy

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,796,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.