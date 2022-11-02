TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

SPG stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

