TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.