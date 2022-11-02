TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

