TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,055 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.