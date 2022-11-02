TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

