Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

