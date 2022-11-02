Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $2,342.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,912.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,686.43. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,373.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

