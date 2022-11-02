The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn Purchases 18,040 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 141.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bancorp

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

