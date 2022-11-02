The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 31,950 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.