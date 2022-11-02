The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $19,729,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $8,440,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $5,607,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.