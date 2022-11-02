The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Herbert A. Allen III Buys 33,200 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 955,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

