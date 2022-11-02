The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Herbert A. Allen III Buys 33,200 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 955,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

