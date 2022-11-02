The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:COO opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.