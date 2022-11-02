The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of The European Equity Fund worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

The European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

