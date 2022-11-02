The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David M. Solomon Sells 7,400 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GS opened at $348.58 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

