The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
