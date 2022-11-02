The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

