The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 9,464 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469,151 shares in the company, valued at $37,852,084.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 196,166 shares of company stock worth $3,110,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 39.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 9.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 450,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $103.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

