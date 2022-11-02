The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

