The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.0 %

SMG opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

