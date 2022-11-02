Thomas N. Secor Sells 550 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Novanta Trading Down 0.8 %

NOVT stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $77,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

