Thomas Spain Purchases 52,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,240 ($23,247.95).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44).

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain bought 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain bought 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

STAF stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 35.71 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.86). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.52.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

