Timothy C. Carlson Buys 5,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $31,550,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 794,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tronox

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

