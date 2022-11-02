Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PLXS stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
