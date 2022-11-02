Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Trading Up 2.6 %

PLXS stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

