Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 42,600 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,241.90.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOT opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.75.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$179.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

