Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Edna Morris Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

