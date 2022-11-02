Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Hovde Group

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Hovde Group to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

