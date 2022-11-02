TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. TTEC has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TTEC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of TTEC by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

