Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Tucows (TSE:TCGet Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tucows (TSE:TCGet Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.05 million for the quarter.

Tucows Stock Down 1.3 %

TC stock opened at C$60.33 on Wednesday. Tucows has a one year low of C$49.38 and a one year high of C$116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.33. The firm has a market cap of C$649.75 million and a PE ratio of -272.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 3,578 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.44 per share, with a total value of C$184,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,699,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,418,114.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

