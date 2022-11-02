Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.05 million for the quarter.

Tucows Stock Down 1.3 %

TC stock opened at C$60.33 on Wednesday. Tucows has a one year low of C$49.38 and a one year high of C$116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.33. The firm has a market cap of C$649.75 million and a PE ratio of -272.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tucows Company Profile

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 3,578 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.44 per share, with a total value of C$184,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,699,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,418,114.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

