Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen cut their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

Twitter Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 147.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.