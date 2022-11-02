Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 204.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 27.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,523.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Twitter by 34.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $55.64.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

