Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $422.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.88. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

