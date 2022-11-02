Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

