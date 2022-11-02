Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upland Software stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Upland Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

