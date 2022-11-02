Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.95%.
Urban One Price Performance
UONE opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Urban One has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONE)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.