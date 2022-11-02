Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.95%.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Price Performance

UONE opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Urban One has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Urban One by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.