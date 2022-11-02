Urban One (UONEK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.82. Urban One has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urban One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Urban One by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.