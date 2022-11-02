US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 128.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

