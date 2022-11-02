US Bancorp DE Buys 882 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 94.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in IAC by 12.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in IAC by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in IAC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.



