US Bancorp DE Has $498,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.7 %

GPRE opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

