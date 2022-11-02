US Bancorp DE Has $538,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $120.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

