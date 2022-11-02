US Bancorp DE Has $552,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olin were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

