US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

