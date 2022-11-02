US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 180,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 981.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

