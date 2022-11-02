US Bancorp DE Sells 1,543 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.