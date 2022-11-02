US Bancorp DE Sells 477 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.78. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

