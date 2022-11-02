US Bancorp DE Sells 759 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

