US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

TRGP stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

