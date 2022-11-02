V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

