Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTN opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

