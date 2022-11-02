Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,689 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

