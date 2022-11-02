Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

CZR stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

